WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSRT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

