WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RPG stock opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

