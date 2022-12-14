WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after buying an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 881,162 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 396,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PWZ opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

