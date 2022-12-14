WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
