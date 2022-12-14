Morris E. Foster Acquires 14,025 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,217,000 after purchasing an additional 182,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after purchasing an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

