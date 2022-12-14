WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,673 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in WPP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 142,134 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in WPP by 684.3% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.23) to GBX 864 ($10.60) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.81) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.75.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

