WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.
