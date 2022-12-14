Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $798,937.49 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of PHR opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,425,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.