Baiju Bhatt Sells 91,912 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

