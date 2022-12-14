Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 11,080 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BSX opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

