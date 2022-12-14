Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 11,080 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
NYSE BSX opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Analyst Ratings Changes
BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Articles
