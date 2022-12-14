Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Buys 2,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.