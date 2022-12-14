Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$780,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,236,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,241,619.
Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,156,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00.
Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.
