Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$780,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,236,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,241,619.

Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 280,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,156,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 120,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$948,000.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

About Aura Minerals

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.