Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,334 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

