Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Jennifer Kretchmar Sells 23,083 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

