Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss Sells 11,080 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE BSX opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
