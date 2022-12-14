The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Raymond Chun Sells 7,011 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.65 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.68. The company has a market cap of C$161.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

