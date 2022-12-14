WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

