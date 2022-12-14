Summit Global Investments Invests $857,000 in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

