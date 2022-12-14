Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $161,034. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

