Summit Global Investments Buys 1,600 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in First Financial were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,312 shares of company stock valued at $61,901. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THFF opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

