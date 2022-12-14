WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.
