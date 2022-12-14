Summit Global Investments Has $924,000 Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

