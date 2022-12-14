Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in November

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 781,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

