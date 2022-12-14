Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

