Jonathan Gilbert Maurer Purchases 2,500 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Gilbert Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.