Summit Global Investments Increases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MYR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in MYR Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $112.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.60 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

