Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BP by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 502,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

BP opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

