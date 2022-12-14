4,999 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

