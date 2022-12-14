Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 11,752 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 300.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10,891.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 91.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

