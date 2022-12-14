Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

