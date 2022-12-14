Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $707.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.53.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

