Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,003 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

