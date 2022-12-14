Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $806,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $217.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.