Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

