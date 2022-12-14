Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,221 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.05 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

