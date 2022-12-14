Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $783,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.