Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $871,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

