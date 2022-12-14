Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,940 shares of company stock worth $390,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

