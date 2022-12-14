Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $671,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 59,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

