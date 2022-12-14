Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $785,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,724. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

