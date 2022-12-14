Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.60.

SBAC stock opened at $301.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 0.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

