Summit Global Investments Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,135 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target by 525.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.