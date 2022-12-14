Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 35,500 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

