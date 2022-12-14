5,400 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 856.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.31. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.33.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total transaction of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Further Reading

