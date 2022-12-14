SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,763,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,105,626 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 497,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 620,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 352,045 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.