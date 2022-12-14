SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,622 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IAA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.55. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

