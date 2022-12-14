Legal & General Group Plc Buys 62,214 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.72% of American International Group worth $280,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

