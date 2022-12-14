Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Entergy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Entergy by 123.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

