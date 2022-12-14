Summit Global Investments Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

