39,929 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

